Lions Club Jubilee begins on Thursday in downtown Lake Orion

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The aroma of elephant ears and kettle corn wafting in the air, the screams of the young and old alike as the Pirates of the Seven Seas ship first ascends and then plunges, leaving that empty feeling in your stomach.

The ding of game bells and the “awes” of children as the gaze upon the cotton candy. Fireworks.

Ah, pure summer jubilation in downtown Lake Orion.

It’s that time of year when the carnival rolls into town for the Lake Orion Lions Club annual Jubilee fundraiser. Proceeds from the carnival and activities support the Lions Club programs.

“We want everybody. Everyone come out, enjoy the carnival and have fun,” said Lion Mike Pikelis, chair of the Jubilee. “Jubilee was canceled last year, and we lost a whole year of fundraising. We’re happy to be back and to be able to have the Jubilee for the kids, for families.”

Like in previous years, the Skerbeck Entertainment Group will run the carnival rides and games from Thursday through Sunday.

The carnival is from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday, noon – 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon – 6 p.m. Sunday.

Wristbands for rides

Purchase a single-day wrist band in advance for kids to enjoy rides. Wrist bands are available online in advance at www.skerbeck.com for $30, or at the ticket booth. Wrist bands are good all day on Thursday, Friday and Sunday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Fireworks

The Lake Orion Fireworks Association (LOFA) is sponsoring this year’s fireworks show over Lake Orion, which begins around 10 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks will be on Sunday if it rains on Saturday.

“LOFA stepped up and paid for the fireworks this year on their own. We are really grateful to them for partnering with us this year,” Pikelis said.

Orion Neighborhood Television (ONTV) will broadcast the fireworks show live, Pikelis said.

Street closings

Broadway Street from Shadbolt to Front Street; and Flint Street from Anderson Street to Lapeer Street will be closed beginning today through Monday morning.

The Lake Orion Review parking lot and the parking lots on Anderson Street are also closed for rides and activities.

Project Kidsight

The Lions Club will have their Project Kidsight trailer at the carnival, with free eye screenings for children six-months-old and older, from noon – 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

From noon – 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday families can also visit the pups at Leader Dogs for the Blind (near the Project Kidsight trailer) and learn more about the program, including how to volunteer to raise a pup, or donating.

Children’s Scavenger Hunt

There will be a scavenger hunt for kids beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday outside of Ed’s Broadway Gift and Costume on the corner of Flint and Shadbolt streets.

Kids can pick up their scavenger hunt cards and begin searching. The hunt will be within the boundaries of the carnival. There will also be a drawing for those who complete the scavenger hunt, with the winner getting a new bicycle.

“Keep in mind it’s for 6- to 12-year-olds, so it’s not going to be too difficult,” Pikelis said.

Pop up COVID-19 Vaccination booth

Dr. Joe Gorz will hold a COVID-19 vaccination booth from noon – 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday outside of 313 Pizza Bar on Flint Street. Anyone who meets the age requirements and wants a COVID-19 vaccination can visit and get details and a shot.

“We’re really happy to have him and thank him for stepping up,” Pikelis said.

Canned food drive

From noon – 6 p.m. on Saturday the Lions Club will host a canned food drive (and nonperishable items) for Oxford/Orion FISH food pantry.

Beer Tent

Due to the length of time to plan and arrange the beer tent and not knowing is the Lions would even be able to hold Jubilee this year, there is no beer tent at this year’s Jubilee, Pikelis said, adding that the beer and music tent will return next year.

Event sponsors for the Jubilee are The Lake Orion Review, Lake Orion Fireworks Association, JS Capitol Group LLC, Skerbeck Entertainment, Converting Alternatives International and Waste Management.