Let the battle begin!

The Reading Rockstars showed tremendous team spirit with their inflatable instruments during the 5th grade Battle of the Books and won best team spirit. Photos by Jim Newell.

Lake Orion fifth graders engage in Battle of the Books

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — It was a battle of epic proportions.

Sure, there were paper swords, spatulas, canes and graduated cylinders as props, but the weapons of choice for the 94 fifth graders in the annual Battle of the Books was the knowledge they possessed.

The Orion Township Public Library staff hosted the Lake Orion 5th grade Battle of the Books at Waldon Middle School on Saturday, testing students on their knowledge of the 11 books students read in preparation for the competition.

The library began Battle of the Books in 1986 and since then it has become a favorite event for librarians and students, who get to test their knowledge against their peers in a fun environment.

“We did a kickoff in November where we revealed all 11 books,” said Ashley Lehman, head of library Youth Services. “They’ve been reading books and making videos and practicing since then.”

The winners, determined by which team has the most correct answers. were announced during a ceremony on Monday, where the students also got to meet with Skyler Schrempp, author of Three Strike Summer.

The aptly-named Dragon Samurais – Aadit Sree, Ashritha Pulavarthi, Kellie Gabriel and Maria Francese – took first place in the battle of 22 teams.

Men in Books team of Elliot McKay, Gus Combs, Jay Combs and Joseph Peake were second. The Page Protectors – Lucy Robertson, Onika Lopez, Reece Nolin and Vrishank Kethidi – finished in third place.

Best costumes went to the Robo Readers: Giovani Cantanese, Kylie Robinson, Logan Andrews and Maxwell Johnson.

Best team name went to the Bean BurREADtos: Andrew McKenzie, Bronson Brow, Luca Opris and Thomas Marsh.

The Reading Rockstars — Adam Bhatti, Ava Chill, Emma Czupinski and Emma Giera — earned the team spirit award.

“I like seeing them discover new books and become readers. Maybe their friends convince them to join a team but they’re not big readers. This forces them to read and forces them to read books that are enjoyable and then they discover that they like different genres and different types of books that they never knew about before,” Lehman said.

The kids really get into Battle of the Books; wearing costumes, bringing props, blankets, pillows and treats.

“This is one of the most fun events that we have during the year and it’s super fun to see all the kids dress up, participate in teams and really put their best into it,” said library Director Chase McMunn. “It’s a long, extensive process just guiding the team and parents through it. It’s a lot of work but it all pays off with a ton of fun today,” McMunn said.

And instilling that love of reading and awakening young minds to the worlds of wonder that reading brings is the goal of the battle.

“We want them to walk away with a love of reading. I think reading for fun is what we want to instill here, and I think that happens,” McMunn said. “Just talking to a parent that was talking about how much fun their kid had reading all the books and memorizing as much as they could, how eager they were to participate.”