League Champs! LOHS volleyball top OAA Red 8-0

The Lady Dragon volleyball team dominated Troy Athens last week in their final OAA Red match-up of the season defeating the Colts 3-0.

Lake Orion gave an impressive performance, sweeping Troy Athens in all three sets (25-9, 25-23 and 25-20).

Junior Nina Horning lead the team in kills with 15 while senior Lauren Peters trailed close behind with 13.

Senior and captain Jaina Macaulay contributed 35 assists.

This win earns the Dragons first place in the OAA Red with an undefeated record of 8-0. This is the team’s first league title since 2017.

The ladies begin their district run on Wednesday against the Oxford Wildcats at Oxford High School. The Dragons defeated the Wildcats twice earlier in the season. Should they win again over Oxford, the ladies will either take on Avondale High School or Waterford Mott for the district title on Nov. 4. — M.K.