Lakes Community Credit Union to be renamed on July 1

Lake Orion Community Credit Union in Lake Orion is part of the group of credit Unions that will now go under the name Michigan United Credit Union.

The name change takes effect July 1.

Over the past two years, Birmingham Bloomfield Credit Union has joined forces with Metro North Credit Union and Lakes Community Credit Union.

“These mergers resulted in a stronger credit union that is better equipped to serve its membership and surrounding communities,” according to information from a Birmingham Bloomfield Credit Union news release.

“Our new name reflects our shared culture and vision as a unified entity whose mission is to enrich our members’ lives and the communities we serve as we move forward together,” said President and CEO Andrew Staley.

Michigan United Credit Union has more than 20,000 members, $275million in assets and has six branches serving five communities: Birmingham, Holly, Lake Orion, Shelby Township and Waterford.

Its membership serves everyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or owns a business and other legal entities in the State of Michigan.

The credit union’s board of directors, management and staff have not changed, and Michigan United Credit Union will continue to offer a variety of banking services, credit card options, loans, mortgage solutions and other services.

Online: bbcu.org.

– By Jim Newell