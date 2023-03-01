Lake Orion Village Food Pantry partners with Meijer for Double Match Days fundraiser

Volunteers needed for Forgotten Harvest

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — Each week, the Village Food Pantry at Woodside Bible Church in Canterbury Village provides food to residents who need assistance with groceries.

Now, Meijer Grocery in Orion Township, through its Simply Give program, is partnering with the Village Food Pantry to raise funds to keep the pantry shelves stocked and food flowing on to the tables of those facing tough times.

On Saturday, and again on March 25, Meijer Grocery will hold Double Match Days to benefit the Village Food Pantry. For every donation, Meijer will double the amount donated and add it to the original donation.

“The food pantry will actually get $30. Meijer is going to matching up to $5,000,” said Kelly Cesarek, pantry manager. “They convert it into food-only gift cards and then we use it to resupply the pantry.”

Next to each register at Meijer there is a card so that shoppers can donate. “You just grab a card, scan it as you checkout and then that’s the donation to the pantry and Meijer matches it with $20 for every $10 donated,” Cesarek said.

The Village Food Pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for anyone who needs food assistance. There is also a drop off cabinet outside of the Village Pantry for anyone who would like to donate nonperishable items, anytime, Cesarek said.

Meijer Grocery is at 900 N. Lapeer Rd.

Forgotten Harvest – Lake Orion

Lake Orion business owner Matt Pfeiffer runs the drive-up Lake Orion Forgotten Harvest in the parking lot at Canterbury Village on Monday mornings, providing food each week to those who need assistance.

The program needs more volunteers to help sort food and load the goods into vehicles

“We are still looking for volunteers for Forgotten Harvest,” Pfeiffer said. “Anyone who would like to volunteer can contact me through social media or at Northern Flooring.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer can contact Pfeiffer at Northern Wholesale Flooring at 248-282-3992 or by emailing matt@nflooring.com.