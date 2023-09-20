Lake Orion Village Council approves final payment of Meek’s Park bridge replacement

Last week, Lake Orion’s Village Council unanimously approved the final payment on the Meek’s Park pedestrian bridge replacement project.

The council approved the payment of $5,475.68 to JSSMacomb, LLC., making the grand total for the entire replacement project $105,265.11. The project was funded through Lake Orion DDA ($36,129.11), Orion Township CDBG ($39,303), and Village of Lake Orion CDBG ($30,136).

The project itself has been a nearly three year process after the village purchased the bridge from Independence Township in 2020 and officially approved a bid award with JSSMacomb in 2022.

The village got the pedestrian bridge in 2020 for a mere $20,000 – which included the bridge, two approaches, the concrete footings and delivery.

The bridge replaced the old Meek’s Park concrete bridge, which was narrower and was not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act requirement guidelines. — M.K.