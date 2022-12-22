Lake Orion Village Council adds public participation rules during meetings

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — During their meeting on Dec. 12, Lake Orion Village Council President Jerry Narsh took time to read the council’s public participation rules and notify council meeting attendees that the rules will be enforced.

In the past, the council has had numerous issues with public participation; allowing residents to ask questions and receive answers from both the council, village staff and presenters, talk for extended periods of time and even mount verbal attacks on members of the council or others in attendance.

“The public comment period, it’s an opportunity for the public to address the council with comments or questions or concerns. Council does not respond during public comment but will respond as appropriate during the council comment period,” Narsh said.

As most boards and councils in the area do, the village council follows Robert’s Rules of Order, a manual of parliamentary procedure. Robert’s Rules include rules that boards should follow in order to run an effective meeting.

Included are rules for public comment which state that anyone can speak about anything and that the board can question them but that no other action or discussion is allowed.

Along with this, boards and councils are permitted to add additional rules, including time limits.

During his second meeting as village council president, Narsh read the council’s public participation rules ahead of public comment, a noticeable difference from previous meetings.

“Our goal is that everyone who has a question, that they get the answer to that question so I would ask that anybody who fills out a card or has a question please make sure that we either get your contact information or the clerk is afforded that because the best person to answer most of these questions is going to be staff, not us,” Narsh said

Narsh also read off a few rules including that comments should be five minutes or less and should be directed to the chair.

In board member comments, Councilmember Michael Lamb made a point to recognize Narsh’s efforts to better follow procedure and protocol.