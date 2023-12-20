Lake Orion varsity girls basketball defeats Plymouth

Last week, Lake Orion High School’s varsity girls basketball team hosted the Plymouth High School Wildcats in a non-conference match-up with the Dragons just barely eking out a win 45-42.

It was an incredibly physical game with foul after foul being called on both teams.

Good free throw shooting kept Lake Orion in the game during the first quarter, and a comeback rally in the second quarter put the Dragons up 20-18 headed into the second half.

Top contributor for the Dragons was junior and captain Izzy Wotlinski, who scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds, two steals and four assists.

The ladies are on the road this week taking on the Rochester Adams Highlanders at Adams High School on Tuesday after Review press time.

The teams travels to Bay City Western High School on Friday to take on the Bay City Western Warriors in the final game before winter break. — M.K.