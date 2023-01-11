Lake Orion Unified basketball team defeats Royal Oak United in opening game of the season

The Lake Orion Unified basketball team hosted the Royal Oak United team last week for the team’s first game of the season with the Dragons defeating the Ravens 27-21.
The game was held on Thursday night between the Lake Orion boys JV and varsity basketball competitions. With just six minute periods, both teams started off strong maintaining a fierce pace throughout with almost everyone getting time with the ball.

The Dragons started off with a lead over the Ravens and kept that lead until the end with several players chipping in to the Lake Orion victory.
Lake Orion United is 1-0 and will take on Southfield A & T at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home. — M.K.

