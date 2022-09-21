Lake Orion school board reauthorizes ThinkLink partnership with Orion Twp. Public Library

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education reauthorized their annual ThinkLink partnership with the Orion Township Public Library.

The partnership seeks to expand the educational opportunities and academic achievement of district students by combining each entity’s individual resources.

The board voted 6-0 in favor of renewing the partnership during a workshop on Sept. 14. Board Secretary Steve Drakos was absent from the meeting.

The goals include making sure each student has, and uses, an Orion Township Public Library card as well as to develop additional programming to “encourage reading, advocate the completion of homework assignments, promote scholarship and provide the best possible chance of overall academic success” district documents stated.

While there are many items listed for what each entity will bring to the partnership, some highlights include: the OTPL registering students for library cards, continuing to organize and promote Battle of the Books, providing materials that promote essential reading practices.

Additionally, the district will distribute library card registration materials to students, feature library programs and activities in the district’s principal newsletters, continue to co-sponsor Battle of the Books, maintain a library link on their website, and continue other partnership practices.