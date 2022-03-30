Lake Orion School board approve bond bid awards

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved several bid awards during their regular meeting on March 23.

As LOCS makes the transition to Series 2 of their three series, $160 million bond, several projects are ready to get started.

First, the board approved a furniture bid for new furnishings at Oakview Middle School, Waldon Middle School, Scripps Middle School, Learning Options High School and Lake Orion High School.

The LOCS request for proposal (RFQ) consisted of multiple furniture and equipment categories from qualified dealerships to perform the work necessary as specified. LOCS received five bids for the five bid categories.

The LOCS school board approved the authorization for LOCS administration to execute the following furniture contracts: Custer Inc. in the amount of $855,890.84, Interior Environments in the amount of $476,008.25, Great Lake Furniture Supply in the amount of $1,713,728, and Dew EI Corporation in the amount of $61,052.55. The total bid amount rounding out to $3,106,679.64.

Funding for the project will come from the 2022 bond Series 2.

Next, the board approved authorization in the amount of $119,600 and allocate contingency and allowances in the amount of $10,000 ($129,600 total) for asbestos abatement at Stadium Drive Elementary.

“The scope of the abatement process identified at the building is really focused largely in the floor tile and what’s known as ‘mastic’; it’s the binding chemical underneath carpeting in the areas that are being renovated over there in phase two of the Stadium work,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance John Fitzgerald. “Just a reminder; we’ve been doing the abatement at the buildings as we’ve been breaching into the renovation projects with them.”

Funding for the abatement project will come from the district’s Series 1 Bond.

Lastly, the Board approved bids for part two of the New Blanche Sims Elementary facility.

Several meetings ago, the LOCS Board approved part one of the bid award which contained site-related work and elements that require additional time to attain due to current supply chain issues.

LOCS received 105 bids on the 29 contracts issued.

The board voted to authorize administration to execute the contracts in the amount of $13,473,725 and allocate contingency and allowances in the amount of $1,070,526 for a total amount of $14,544,251.

The project will be funded by the district’s Series 1 Bond and Sinking Fund resources.

Construction on the Blanche Sims facility is expected to begin this year.