Lake Orion, Oxford downtowns partner for ‘Stronger Together’ Ice Festival

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

As winter continues and we enter the home stretch of the season, both the Lake Orion and Oxford Downtown Development Authorities have joined together to host the Stronger Together Ice Festival in both downtowns throughout the entire month of February.

The dual town event is making it’s return to the streets of Lake Orion and its debut in downtown Oxford, with the event running in tandem through both downtowns starting the week Feb. 4 and ending the week of Feb. 25.

Similar to last year, live ice carving, done by Clinton Rich of Cold Cut Ice, will take place in downtown Lake Orion Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from roughly 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and pre-carved ice sculptures will be on display in both downtown Oxford and Lake Orion, DDA Event Coordinator Suzie Sebastian said.

Each week, the ice sculptures will have a different theme: Stronger Together tribute to those lost in the Oxford High School tragedy (week one), sports fanatic (week two), movie night (week three) and Pure Michigan (week four).

Lake Orion is expected to feature warming hubs again with bonfire pits to keep guests warm and will be located at Lake Orion’s Flint Alleyway, the corner of Anderson and Flint and at the American Legion.

A complimentary shuttle service from NOTA will be available to transport visitors between the two downtowns from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays as well, said Sebastian. Currently, Lake Orion’s DDA is looking for volunteers to help run the warming hubs. Those interested in volunteering and potential event sponsors can contact the DDA at 248-693-9742.

The ice sculptures will remain set up and available for viewing every day of the week until they have melted.

The Stronger Together Ice Festival is the first of several Stronger Together events that the Oxford and Lake Orion DDA are planning to put on throughout the year.