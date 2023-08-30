Lake Orion, Oxford cross country teams to run for 42 Strong

Funds raised will go to The Tate Myre Foundation

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

OAKLAND COUNTY — The Lake Orion-Oxford football game is always an intense gridiron rivalry, with the winner claiming the Double-O Trophy and bragging rights for a year.

But what happens off the field when the Lake Orion and Oxford communities team up is far more important.

Before the football game on Sept. 8, the Lake Orion and Oxford cross country runners will come together to support 42 Strong, the foundation started in memory of the late Tate Myre, who played football at Oxford High School and wore number 42.

“We are going to do a relay for 42 Strong. It’s a fundraiser. We’re going to relay the football from Oxford High School to Lake Orion High School,” said Andrew McDonald, head coach of the Lake Orion boys cross country team. “I worked at Oxford for 22 years. Tate Myre, he was one of my former students. I know the family really well, and I thought it would be really cool to raise money for 42 Strong.”

The cross country runners will relay the football down Lapeer Road to raise funds for the foundation, and McDonald hopes members of both communities will join in a spirit of camaraderie to support the event. And if anyone wants to stand along the route down M-24, waive signs and cheer the runners, he said he’d love that, too. The start time is pending, so check next week’s Lake Orion Review for the official start time.

“Everything (that we raise) is going to the mentor program that 42 Strong is. I think it’s a good opportunity for our community. We had a parent meeting and they were all excited. They said, ‘Yeah, this is something cool for the kids,’” McDonald said.

The 42 Strong Tate Myre Foundation is a peer-to-peer mentorship program for youth in their communities. The foundation, which launched in May 2022, is dedicated to creating a better future by helping students develop a greater sense of purpose, community and resilience, according to information from 42 Strong website.

“I was a teacher in Oxford when this happened. The Lake Orion community, they stepped up big time. They helped me a lot throughout it all. A lot of great people said, ‘Hey, we’re here for you guys,’” McDonald said.

For more information on 42 Strong, visit www.42StrongTate.org.