Lake Orion man dies from apparent drowning on Lake Orion

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

LAKE ORION — A 55-year-old Lake Orion man died Friday evening from an apparent drowning on Lake Orion, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Tonino Zaccagnini and believe he died after falling out of a boat on Lake Orion.

The sheriff’s office Search and Rescue Team were called to the 600 block of Victoria Island about 5:40 p.m. June 16 by the Village of Lake Orion Police Department. Family members reported Zaccagnini missing after seeing personal items floating in the water near a boat house and an empty boat adrift on the lake, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A family friend found Zaccagnini approximately 15 feet from shore in about six feet of water.

The rescue team recovered Zaccagnini from the water and began performing CPR. He was transferred to a nearby boat launch where paramedics from the Orion Township Fire Department took over life-saving efforts.

Zaccagnini was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy was planned and the death remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Zaccagnini and his brother owned and operated EpoxyMaster in Lake Orion, according to his obituary posted online.

Zaccagnini enjoyed film and, along with his brother, participated in theater and film acting as well as making and producing local films. He was an avid hunter, boater and automotive enthusiast and enjoyed living on the lake at his island home, playing bocce ball and traveling the world, his obituary stated.

A funeral service was planned for Wednesday morning. Memories of Zaccagnini may be shared with the family at WujekCalcaterra.com.