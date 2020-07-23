Lake Orion LIVE! concerts in Children’s Park

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority kicked off their Lake Orion LIVE! summer concert series in Children’s Park on July 8.

Children’s Park will remain the venue for the series throughout the summer with concerts happening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday and on the first Friday of the month. Thursday’s will feature music in the street, also from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The concert lineup will consist of local artists as well as nationally recognized talent.

Lake Orion LIVE! schedule is as follows:

July 22 — Levi Bootcut

July 29 — Acoustic Ash

Aug. 5 — Escaping Pavement

Aug. 7 — Brothers Walker

Aug. 12 — Trey Simon

Aug. 19 — Keynote Sister’s

Aug. 26 — One Ton Trolley

Sept. 2 — Whiskey Charmers

Sept. 4 — Joe Robinson

Oct. 2 — TBD

Lake Orion LIVE! is free to attend and the DDA is currently limiting the event to 100 in the park at one time. Enter Children’s Park from the Children’s Park parking lot or the stairs near Wine Social. — M.K.