Lake Orion LIVE! concerts in Children’s Park

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority kicked off their Lake Orion LIVE! summer concert series in Children’s Park on July 8.
Children’s Park will remain the venue for the series throughout the summer with concerts happening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday and on the first Friday of the month. Thursday’s will feature music in the street, also from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The concert lineup will consist of local artists as well as nationally recognized talent.
Lake Orion LIVE! schedule is as follows:
July 22 — Levi Bootcut
July 29 — Acoustic Ash
Aug. 5 — Escaping Pavement
Aug. 7 — Brothers Walker
Aug. 12 — Trey Simon
Aug. 19 — Keynote Sister’s
Aug. 26 — One Ton Trolley
Sept. 2 — Whiskey Charmers
Sept. 4 — Joe Robinson
Oct. 2 — TBD
Lake Orion LIVE! is free to attend and the DDA is currently limiting the event to 100 in the park at one time. Enter Children’s Park from the Children’s Park parking lot or the stairs near Wine Social. — M.K.