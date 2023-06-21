Lake Orion Lions Club Jubilee begins Thursday

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

LAKE ORION — The aroma of elephant ears and kettle corn wafting in the air, the screams of the young and old alike as the Pirates of the Seven Seas ship first ascends and then plunges, leaving that empty feeling in your stomach. The ding of game bells and the “awes” of children as the gaze upon the cotton candy.

Ah, pure summer jubilation in downtown Lake Orion.

It’s that time of year when the carnival rolls into town for the Lake Orion Lions Club annual Jubilee fundraiser, one of the club’s biggest fundraisers of the year, said Lion Mike Pikelis, chair of this year’s Jubilee.

The carnival is from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, noon-11 p.m. Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, June 25. As in previous years, the Skerbeck Entertainment Group will run the carnival rides and games from Thursday through Sunday.

Wristbands for rides

Purchase a single-day wrist band in advance for kids to enjoy rides. Wrist bands are available online at www.skerbeck.com for $30, or at the ticket booth. Wrist bands are good all day on Thursday, Friday and Sunday and from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday.

Street closings

Broadway Street from Shadbolt Street to Front Street and Flint Street from Anderson Street to Lapeer Street will be closed beginning Wednesday for setup and will reopen Monday morning.

Parking lots on Anderson Street are also closed for rides and activities.

Lots are open on Slater Street, Shadbolt Street (behind 313 Pizza Bar), across from the Ehman Center on Lapeer Street and at the Lake Orion Community Schools Administration Building on Lapeer Street after business hours and on weekends.

Project Kidsight and future Leader Dogs

The Lions Club will have their Project Kidsight trailer at the carnival, with free vision screenings for children six-months-old and older from noon – 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

From noon-4 p.m. on Saturday families can also visit the pups at Leader Dogs for the Blind (near the Project Kidsight trailer) and learn more about the program, including how to volunteer to raise a pup, or donating.

Children’s Scavenger Hunt

There will be a scavenger hunt for kids ages 6-12 beginning at noon Saturday outside of Ed’s Broadway Gift and Costume on the corner of Flint and Broadway streets. Prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the hunt.

Entertainment Tent

The beer and entertainment tent is back from 5 p.m. until midnight on Friday with Full Tilt performing at 8 p.m. The tent is open 5 p.m. until midnight Saturday with the band Scotty Doesn’t Know playing at 8 p.m. The beer tent is in the Children’s Park parking lot on Anderson Street.

Proceeds from the Jubilee go to the Lake Orion Lion Club for their holiday programming.

For more information on the Lake Orion Lions visit their website at www.lakeorionlions.org or their Facebook page, facebook.com/LakeOrionLions.