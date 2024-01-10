Lake Orion girls basketball remains undefeated at 5-0

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion High School varsity girls basketball wrapped up their final games of 2023 and kicked off 2024 with three back-to-back victories over Rochester Adams, Bay City Western and North Farmington, maintaining their winning record and improving to 5-0.

On Dec. 19, the ladies traveled south for a match-up against Adams High School, defeating the Highlanders 46-31.

Leading the winning effort for the Dragons were junior Izzy Wotlinski with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Junior Navaeh Wood had nine points and 17 rebounds, and senior captain Ryann Pawlaczyk added eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Three days later, in the team’s last game ahead of holiday break, Lake Orion traveled to Bay Western High School where they defeated the Warriors, 48-31.

Top scorers include Wood with 13 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Pawlaczyk with nine points and Wotlinski with eight points and eight rebounds.

After winter break, the Dragons took on North Farmington at home, dominating the previously undefeated Raiders, 58-27.

The game was physical from the jump but Lake Orion held their own, taking an early lead and adding to it until the final buzzer.

Lexie Stroschein led the way with 14 points and four rebounds. Izzy Wotlinski, Ryann Pawlaczyk and Charlotte Peplowski each had nine points, while Ellie Britt contributed five points and seven rebounds.

Nevaeh Wood added four points and eight rebounds, and Ally Jones chipped in another four points.

Grace Hoensheid and Riley House each added two points to the winning effort.

The ladies hit the road on Tuesday after Review press time to take on Bloomfield Hills High School.