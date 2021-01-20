Lake Orion DDA releases a partial list of tentative events for 2021

Most of the events planned since March 2020 have been postponed, altered or outright canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on gathering sizes.

Those cancelations have affected many non-profit organizations that count on events for fundraising; businesses that count on traffic downtown to help with their bottom lines; and people in general, who are looking for something to do.

On Jan. 12, The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority sent a tentative list of events for 2021 to its downtown businesses, via a regular business partners email.

This list – while not a complete list of events – is of events that typically take place in downtown Lake Orion, and the events are subject to change, the DDA stated.

• Jan. 3-31: LOcal Lens Photography and Art Contest

• Feb. 1-28: Love Lake Orion Shop to Win

• Feb. 6: Lake Orion Rotary Club Ice Cup Golf Challenge

• Thursdays beginning in February (tentatively planned ): promotions-social district, ice sculpting demonstrations, ladies’ nights.

• April 17-24: National Parks week

• May 7-8: Flower & Art Fair

• June 24-27: Lake Orion Lion’s Club Jubilee Carnival

• July 7 – Sept. 1: DDA Gazebo Concert Series on Wednesdays in Children’s Park.

• End of August: Dragon on the Lake (The DDA says it will get confirmation from the Orion Art Center and update accordingly.)

• Oct. 20: Halloween Parade

• Nov. 18: Sing & Stroll and Tree Lighting.

The list does not include such events as the Memorial Day Parade, Fourth of July activities and fireworks, the Orion Lighted Parade or the 5k runs typically held in Lake Orion.

Whether or not school-related events occur, such as the annual Homecoming Parade in downtown Lake Orion, will be determined by the Lake Orion school district.

The Lake Orion Village Council approved the Lake Orion Rotary Club’s Ice Cup Challenge during the council’s regular meeting on Jan. 11.

All new and returning events are supposed to follow the events application process and get final approval by the village council.

Go to the Lake Orion DDA’s website, downtownlakeorion.org, or Facebook page for more information. The DDA webpage Event tab is currently under construction.

The Review will update information on events as it becomes available.

Check the weekly print edition and lakeorionreview.com for updates.

– By Jim Newell