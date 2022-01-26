Lake Orion boys defeat Cougars, 1-0 in OAA White

The Lake Orion boys’ varsity basketball team won their fourth straight game by defeating the Avondale Yellow Jackets 57-32 at home on Jan. 18.

Lake Orion led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and then jumped ahead 32-11 on a three-pointer at the buzzer by junior Nate Havrilla to end the half. Senior captain Alden Ritt led all scorers with 26 points and eight rebounds. Junior DJ Morrow had 13 points; senior Malachi Grandberry had seven; junior J’Mari Wiggins chipped in five points; Nate Havrilla had four points; and junior Blake Liddell scored two points and pulled down eight rebounds.

On Friday, the team kicked off their OAA White league play by traveling to Stoney Creek High School and coming away with a 54-38 win, the Dragons’ fifth straight.

Ritt and Grandberry led Lake Orion with 17 points and 15 points, respectively. Wiggins (nine points), Liddell (seven points), and Morrow (seven points), along with senior captain Trevor Witt (one point), rounded out the scoring.

The Dragons improve to 7-4 overall, 1-0 in the OAA White, and they host Ferndale University next Jan. 28.