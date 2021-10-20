Lake Orion administrators, staff hold ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate renovations, new additions to 70-plus year old building

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion Community Schools staff and board members celebrated the completion of the new building addition and other bond-related construction last Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour.

Staff members from Webber, including Principal Jennifer Goethals along with district administrators, board members, GMB architects and others who worked on the project gathered outside to express their excitement and, most of all, thank the community for their support.

“Strong vibrant schools are the cornerstone of strong vibrant communities. The board of education is grateful for the ongoing support of our community in a variety of ways. But today, we’re celebrating what’s happened at Webber Elementary School and that only allows us to give extra thanks to our community for the bond they passed a few years ago, without which, none of this would be happening,” said LOCS Board of Education Vice President Birgit McQuiston.

“Our mission of providing an exemplary education for all learners is accomplished in our buildings and in the classrooms, and an investment here is an investment in our students and an investment in cities, it’s an investment in the future for us all,” she added.

In 2018, Lake Orion voters approved a $160 million, 10-year, three-series bond proposal for Lake Orion Community Schools. The proposal included several pieces of heavy construction on a number of district buildings.

For Webber Elementary, the project involved the demolition of an existing wing and construction of a new, larger wing in its place.

The new addition features 13 classrooms, two extended learning spaces and a new media center. Outside, the parking lot was redesigned and a new bus loop was installed at the east side of the building. In total, the projected cost of Webber, according to district bond documents, was $15.8 million.

Additionally, the building now has a safe and secure entrance as well as a brand-new playground and soon-to-be-completed STEM room located where the media center originally was.

“I’m so proud to be the principal of this beautiful school. It was beautiful before but even renewed, (it has) a great community and best of all, hardworking and flexible staff. This has been two and a half years in the making and it’s turned out amazing. We knew it would be challenging and then we added a pandemic to the mix, so it’s been really crazy couple of years.

‘I wasn’t sure what to expect in the process, but I’ve enjoyed every step. Helping make design decisions with someone else’s money is a girl’s dream,” joked Goethals.

Construction on Webber Elementary began in May 2020 and, according to those involved, went up until the very last second with finishing touches being put in by the construction team and district administration and staff the night before school started on Sept. 7.

“When I think about this project, the thought and picture that comes to my mind is the way that everyone pulled together to have the doors open for students on the first day of school. Every single person joined forces to accomplish a huge task and a common goal,” said Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Heidi Mercer.

“The payoff was absolutely the first day of school witnessing students’ huge smiles and literally squeals as they came to their new building,” she said.

The completion of Webber marks nearly the end of phase one of the entire scope of the district’s bond projects.

Next on the list for the district is Scripps Middle School and Stadium Drive Elementary School which will both be receiving new secured entries that include a significant amount of construction.