Lady Dragons take first loss in OAA White, defeat Adams

Lake Orion High School’s varsity girls basketball team hosted Rochester High School last week on Jan. 25, falling to the Falcons 39-22.

Leading the Dragons in scoring was junior Maddie Ebbert with seven points, followed by Audrey Wischmeyer and Chloe Wiegers with six points apiece.

The loss was Lake Orion’s first OAA White loss of the season, bringing their league record to 7-1.

On Friday, the ladies headed to Rochester Adams High School, defeating the Highlanders 51-31.

Kylie Heck led the scoring with 16 points. Ebbert contributed nine points and six steals to the winning effort, while Liv Peplowski added eight points. Ryan Pawlaczyk had seven and Taylor Dinda dropped five points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Dragons are now 12-2 overall and 7-1 in the OAA White. They host Berkley High School on Feb. 3 in the LOHS Field House.

— Megan Kelley