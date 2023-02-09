Lady Dragons sweep Oxford and Troy high schools

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion girls varsity basketball team had a good week last week, continuing their winning streak with wins over both Oxford and Troy high schools.

On Jan. 31, the ladies headed to Oxford High School, defeating the Wildcats 41-28.

The Dragon defense played a big role in the win.

Contributing to the Lake Orion victory was Maddie Ebbert with 16 points and seven rebounds, Ryann Pawlaczyk with nine points, Chloe Wiegers with seven points and four rebounds, Kylie Heck with five points and two rebounds, Kylie Heck five points and two rebounds, Taylor Dinda three points and two rebounds, and Jodie McCaffery adding one point and two rebounds.

This is the first time in over a decade that the Lake Orion ladies have beaten both Oxford and Clarkston high schools in a single season.

On Friday, the ladies hosted Troy High School, dominating the Colts in a huge 62-22 victory.

Leading scorers for the Dragons were Heck with 17 points and three rebounds and Carmen Huertas with nine points and three rebounds.

McCaffery, Charlotte Peplowski and Ebbert each had seven points while Ebbert added seven rebounds and six steals.

Wiegers had five points, Pawlaczyk had four, while Grace Sullivan added another three. Dinda dropped three points, had eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the winning effort.

The two wins put Lake Orion at 14-3 overall and 7-2 in the OAA Red division.

The Dragons host Southfield A&T on Tuesday night after Review press time which also includes Senior Night festivities.