Lady Dragons down Wildcats 36-32, improve to 6-0 in OAA White

Lake Orion High School’s varsity girls basketball game continued their winning streak on Thursday, defeating the Oxford High School Wildcats in a narrow 36-32 victory.

Junior Chloe Wiegers led the team in scoring with 10 points, followed by junior Maddie Ebbert with eight points. Audrey Wischmeyer added six points, Kylie Heck contributed five, Liv Peplowski dropped four points and Taylor Dinda had three points.

The Dragons struggled toward the end of the first half, heading into the third quarter down by two points. The ladies narrowed the gap but were still down by one heading into the fourth and final quarter.

After a couple clinch threes on the Dragon end, the ladies found themselves ahead and pulled out some of their most aggressive defense yet so secure the victory.

The ladies improve their record to 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the OAA White. They take on Rochester High School on Tuesday night at home after Review press time.

— Megan Kelley