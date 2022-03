The Lady Dragons started their district run on Monday night against Adams, defeating the Highlanders 50-26. After a close first half, Lake Orion kicked up their defensive play and pulled away to solidify the victory. Ryann Pawlaczyk led the Dragons in scoring with 12 points, followed by Maddie Ebbert with 10.

The Dragons take on the Stoney Creek Cougars on Wednesday. See next week’s issue of The Lake Orion Review for more coverage on the Lake Orion varsity girls basketball team’s district play.