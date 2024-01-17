Lady Dragons basketball remains undefeated at 7-0

The Lake Orion High School girls varsity basketball team spent last week on the road traveling to Bloomfield Hills High School and Troy High School earning back-to-back victories.

On Jan. 9, the ladies headed to Bloomfield Hills, defeating the Black Hawks 69-42.

Leaders for the Dragons were junior and captain Izzy Wotlinski with 16 points and senior Lexie Stroschein, also with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Junior Charlotte Peplowski had 13 points and six assists, followed by junior Neveah Wood with 12 points and six rebounds. Senior Ellie Britt had five points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Also adding to the winning effort were sophomore Dani Heck with three points, senior captain Ryann Pawlaczyk with two points, two rebounds and four assists, and sophomore Xana Cuesta with two points.

On Jan. 11, the Dragons were on the road again at Troy High School, defeating the Colts 72-52.

These two wins put the Dragons at 7-0, heading into their first OAA Red match ups against West Bloomfield on Tuesday after Review press time. The team is on the road against Clarkston on Friday. — M.K.