The Lake Orion Lions Club held their annual Jubilee this weekend with fun rides, games and snacks for families and children of all ages.

While the weather was uncertian for a good chunk of time, the Jubilee prevailed as guests roamed the streets of downtown Lake Orion enjoying the return of the summertime fair.

Lake Orion’s American Legion Post #233 also held their weekly cornhole league in the center of town on Thursday among excited visitors. — M.K.