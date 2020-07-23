Indianwood Road at M-24 opening delayed

Connect on Linked in

The Indianwood Road intersection with M-24 opening will be delayed at least until Friday, July 24, according to information from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Extending the center left-turn lanes, improving the pavement surface, adjusting lane widths, and consolidating driveways will increase motorist safety by reducing the number of crashes in this area, MDOT’s Brian Travis wrote in an email to Village of Lake Orion Manager Joe Young.

Indianwood Road at M-24 closed on July 6.

Current construction updates in the Orion area include:

Mid-May through mid-November

Southbound M-24 from Drahner Road to Goldengate Street has a single lane open.

Northbound M-24 from Goldengate Street to Indianwood Road a single lane is open.

July 6 – July 24: Indianwood Road closed at M-24

Eastbound Indianwood Road detour: southbound Joslyn Road to eastbound Clarkston Road to northbound M-24 to Indianwood Road.

WB Indianwood Detour: southbound M-24 to westbound Clarkston Road to northbound Joslyn Road to Indianwood Road.

Drahner Road to Harriet Street in Oxford Township and the Village of Oxford continues to see major road reconstruction.

For more information on the ongoing M-24 restoration and reconstruction project, visit restorem24.info. – J.N.