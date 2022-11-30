Help the Sons of the American Legion in helping ‘12 Families’

LAKE ORION – The Lake Orion Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Squadron 233 is seeking community assistance as it gears up for its largest charity activity of the year, the “12 Families of Christmas” program.

The program annually assists at least a dozen needy Lake Orion area families with holiday meals and gifts for their children.

”We are seeking items for our annual live auction, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, immediately following the Lighted Holiday Parade. The public is invited to attend and participate in the auction,” said SAL Squadron 233 Commander Bob Gritzinger. “If you can donate items for auction, please deliver them directly to the American Legion.”

Anyone who wants to support the program through a direct donation, please mail or deliver donation checks payable to “SAL 233” to American Legion Post 233, 164 S. Broadway, Lake Orion, MI 48362 (“12 Families” on note line).

Questions? Contact the American Legion at 248-693-2782 and leave a message for SAL Squadron 233 Commander Bob Gritzinger. — J.N.