Help spread holiday cheer by assisting the Lake Orion Lions Club

Guest Column by Dave Tucker

Lake Orion Lions Club Christmas Basket Program chairperson

Each December the Lake Orion Lions Club conducts their annual Christmas Basket Program to provide some extra holiday help for local families and lower-income seniors that could benefit from some assistance.

The Lions work closely with Lake Orion Community Schools to sponsor donated food drives, and to identify families who could use some extra help. The LO Lions Club also works with other local community service organizations to make sure these efforts are not redundant, and to make sure that every family who might benefit from some help gets it.

The success of the Christmas Basket Program is dependent on several things, and the Lake Orion Lions Club depends on the local community for help. Everyone can help, and here are four ways you can contribute to make the Christmas Basket Program a success:

• Show up at the CERC gym (455 E. Scripps Rd.) on Dec. 17 any time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. That morning we will be sorting donated food items and gifts. During the afternoon we will be packing “Baskets” (boxes of donated and purchased food) on a per-family basis and staging them in the cafeteria and foyer.

Please note, masks are required at the CERC.

• Show up at the CERC gym on the morning of Dec. 18 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to prepare loads for delivery and/or to deliver loads to family households. Delivery volunteers should try to arrive at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. at the front doors of the CERC. Each delivery driver should have at least one helper. Delivery drivers can make as many, or as few deliveries, as they wish.

• Donate to the Christmas Basket Program either via the Christmas Basket Go Fund Me page or via Pay Pal, debit card, or credit card on the Lake Orion Lions Club website. You can donate on the Go Fund Me Page at: www.gofund.me/fce5e709 or the Lake Orion Lions Club website www.lakeorionlions.org and just hit the “Donate” button at the bottom of the home page.

Donations can be mailed to the LO Lions Club at P.O. Box 255 Lake Orion 48361. Any amount is appreciated. All funds will go 100 percent toward the Christmas Basket Program.

Donations are tax-deductible as the LO Lions Club is a 501-(c)3 nonprofit organization.

• Drop off donations of food, gifts, new unwrapped toys, checks, and/or cash at either of these drop off locations in Orion Township:

• Liberty Way Realty on M-24 (400 S. Broadway St/M-24 next to Diamond Dave’s)

• The new Orion Township offices on Joslyn Road (please ask for Donni Steele).

Drop-off donations should be made by Dec. 16 at either of the above sites or at the CERC gym on Dec. 17 anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you have a donation that needs to be picked up, please leave a message on the LO Lions Club phone number at 248-975-6378 or email contact@lakeorionlions.org and we will arrange to have it picked up.

Please join us in these efforts to bring more holiday joy to our local community by helping in one or more of the ways listed above.

Bring your family, your friends, and your neighbors as this truly is a community event.

Thank you for your help, support, and generosity. We wish you and yours the very best of the holiday season.