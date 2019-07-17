Help give Orion Twp. direction: 2019 community survey is now open

The 2019 Orion Township Community Survey is now open and should take about 15 minutes to complete, according to the survey’s directions.

This is the third Orion Township Community Survey, giving residents an opportunity to weigh in on the direction the township should take. The first survey in 2015 garnered nearly 1,600 responses and helped establish the township’s priorities for two years, township officials said.

The survey has 65 questions, such as Why did you choose to live in Orion Township? Which two categories would you like to see more of in Orion Township? and rating township government, parks and recreation, water and sewer, amenities and services/shopping.

Residents can access the survey from the home page of the Orion Township website, www.oriontownship.org. – J.N.