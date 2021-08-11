Heights rd. expected to close to through traffic Aug. 16-18

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) announced this week that Heights Road between Lapeer Road (M-24) and Pine Tree Road is expected to be closed to through traffic beginning on Aug. 16 and through Aug. 18 for work on township sewer structures in the roadway.

The work involves adjusting township sanitary sewer structures and adding concrete around each. The concrete will need time to properly cure around each structure.

During the closure, access to homes and businesses within the closed section will be maintained.

The detour for through traffic is Lapeer Road (M-24) to Clarkston Road to Pine Tree Road, back to Heights Road and vice versa.

Heights Road, from M-24 to Joslyn Road, was recently paved through RCOC’s preservation overlay program. The contractor, Cadillac Asphalt, is doing gravel restoration on the road shoulders today. — M.K.