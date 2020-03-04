Harold Rossman sworn in as new Lake Orion police chief

Sgt. Todd Stanfield promoted to lieutenant

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The Lake Orion Village Council voted unanimously to appoint Acting Police Chief Harold Rossman as the permanent chief of police during its meeting on Feb. 24.

The council also unanimously approved promoting Sgt. Todd Stanfield to lieutenant.

Rossman has been serving as acting police chief since Dec. 8, 2019, when former Chief Jerry Narsh’s retirement from the department became effective.

Narsh, who now serves on the village council, got choked up as he made the motion to appoint Rossman as the new chief and Stanfield to replace Rossman, who had served as lieutenant for the LOPD since 2001.

“Having Harold as my number two for 19 years and being able to hire Todd on fulltime to the department and watching them grow in their professional lives: They are incredible public servants for this community,” Narsh said. “What a privilege and honor for me to have the opportunity to go from chief to council and then have the opportunity to appoint my number two (officer) for 19 years. It was emotional for me; it still is. He’s an incredible man and his dedication, his love and his loyalty to this community is second to none.”

Orion Township Chris Barnett, who attended Rossman’s and Stanfield’s swearing in ceremony, congratulated both on their well-deserved promotions. The Orion Township Board of Trustees also honored Rossman’s appointment during its meeting on Monday.

Village Council President Ken Van Portfliet said those in attendance could “spend three hours about how much we’ve appreciated the services provided by Lt. Rossman.”

After taking his oath of office, Rossman thanked his family, the village council, friends and colleagues, many of whom attended the ceremony, for their support.

“I’ve seen nothing but love from this towns. I love this town. I was born and raised here. It’s a dream come true,” Rossman said. “Jim Leach, god rest his soul, started me off on my journey as a police officer in 1987. And to make it to this stage, it’s kind of overwhelming right now. It’s wonderful.”

During his career, Rossman has served as a police officer for Lake Orion (1992-2001), for the village of Almont (1993-1997) and in Clarkston (1993-1995), as well as a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department (1995).

Rossman has received the Policeman’s Public Servant Citation from the National VFW (2014-15), two Lifesaver awards, the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Year award (1998) and numerous department citations.

“I would like to say, for your family especially and your friends, you have overwhelming support in this community,” said Van Portfliet. “We thank you for all your hard work and years of service. You deserve it.”

During the recent blackout in downtown Lake Orion on Feb. 22, village Manager Joe Young said Rossman went door-to-door to each business to check on the welfare of the people inside. Under Rossman’s leadership, the LOPD also solved its first “major crime” by quickly identifying the vandals who spray painted 73 spots throughout the downtown area.

“That’s the kind of commitment he has and the kind of commitment we want to provide for all of our residents here,” said Young. “I just want to acknowledge and recognize him and the department for the great service they provide our community.”

Narsh announced on Nov. 13 that he would retire from the Lake Orion Police Department Dec. 8. The village council unanimously approved appointing Rossman to lead the department as acting police chief, effective Dec. 8.

“The village is in great hands. It’s a great team and I’m extremely proud,” Narsh said of Rossman and Stanfield. “They just needed the old guy to get out of the way so everyone could move up.”