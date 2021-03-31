Hammond resigns from Lake Orion Village Council

Council to accept applications, appoint a replacement

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Lake Orion Village Councilmember Ray Hammond has resigned his seat on the council, effective immediately.

On Monday, the council held a special meeting to discuss Hammond’s resignation and voted to receive – but not officially accept – the resignation.

The village council will now advertise for the position and accept applications from village residents to fill the seat for the remainder of Hammond’s term, which runs through the November 2022 general election.

Hammond submitted his resignation to council President Ken Van Portfliet and village Manager Joe Young in a letter dated March 21, 2021.

“Please accept this letter as my notice of resignation from the Village of Lake Orion Council effective immediately. I am unable to devote the time and attention required to prepare for Council work in a manner that promotes the best interest of the Village. Good luck to both of you and the other Village Council members and Village employees going forward,” Hammond wrote.

The council voted 5-0 — Van Portfliet and councilmembers Teresa Rutt, Doug Hobbs, Sarah Luchsinger and Michael Lamb – to receive Hammond’s resignation. President Pro-tem Jerry Narsh was absent from the meeting.

The council will officially accept the resignation at the next regular council meeting on April 12, and the village will advertise for the position, review applications, schedule interviews, if necessary, and make its selection.

The council would likely appoint a candidate to fill the seat during the May 10 regular council meeting; or, it could hold a special meeting before May 12 to vote on Hammond’s replacement.

Hammond is now the seventh council member to resign from the council since 2001.

Anyone interested in applying for the position can download a form from the village website, lakeorion.org, under the “Forms & Downloads” tab, or request a form from village Clerk Susan Galeczka.

Applicants should also include a resume with their application and mail or submit it in person to: Village of Lake Orion, Attn: Clerk Susan Galeczka, Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

Hammond was first appointed to the council in August 2018 after former councilmembers Shauna Brown and Steve Watson resigned in July 2018.

Since Hammond and Teresa Rutt were on the Nov. 6, 2018 general election ballot, the council voted during its Aug. 20, 2018 meeting to appoint Rutt and Hammond to fill the vacancies left by Brown and Waston.

In the general election, Hammond was re-elected to the council when only four candidates sought the four open seats.

In 2018, Hammond told The Review that managing village growth, stewardship of tax dollars and government operating within its means were important issues for him as a candidate. “I really think land use and fiscal responsibility are the key responsibilities of the village council.”

Hammond was also vocal in his opposition to the Lake Orion Community Schools bond proposal.

His tenure was also marked by comments – which brought derision from many in the community – about removing Bruce Gertz from a bench along M-24, which he called “public camping on main street”, adding he was concerned about the appearance of a homeless man sitting along the gateway to the Lake Orion community.

Just weeks before leaving the council, Hammond advocated for building a community center and asked the council if it was interested in exploring the idea.