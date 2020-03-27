Hall, Jack W.; 92, of Lake Orion

Jack W. Hall of Lake Orion, Michigan, lost his battle with ALS on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 92.

Jack was born on August 16, 1927.

He was the cherished husband of Eva Hall; father of Kim (Dave) Pollock and Mark McClain; loving and devoted grandfather of Kaitlyn (David) Ryan and step-grandfather of David Pollock.

Jack is survived by many other loving family and friends.

Jack was in the Navy during WWII and served on the USS Iowa. He used to own Hall’s Auction in Lake Orion for many years.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be at a later date.