Great Lakes Athletic Club closes outdoor pool after positive Coronavirus case

Great Lakes Athletic Club announced last Thursday that they would be closing their outdoor pool for 14 days after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19.

“Anyone who utilized the pool from Sunday, August 16 to present should self-quarantine for 14 days and is advised to seek testing,” the club wrote on their Facebook page.

During this time, the Lake Orion High School girls swim team, had been utilizing the pool to prepare for their upcoming fall season. Luckily, LOHS’s athletic department is confident no student’s were exposed.

“We checked with the Oakland County Health Division and they confirmed none of our girls were exposed. We will be back at GLAC when their pool opens on Monday. Their facility has been cleaned and disinfected, so we feel we are safe to return,” said Chris Bell, Athletic Director at LOHS.

While the boy’s water polo team had held a clinic two weeks before, the boys were not there during the aforementioned time frame, confirmed head coach Kevin Ott. Both Oxford High School and Lake Orion High School boy’s swim teams had also been using the pool the week before.

The following day, the club posted yet again clarifying the message from the day before stating that “Our announcement yesterday erred on the side of caution. However, after further communication with Oakland County Health Division regarding the definition of “close contact,” we can safely say that yesterday’s statement need only apply to staff.”

GLAC is expected to re-open their outdoor pool on Sept. 2.

— Megan Kelley