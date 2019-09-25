GMB architects present site plans for several LOCS buildings

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

On Sept. 11, during the scheduled LOCS School Board workshop meeting, architects Tom Van DeGriend and Mitchell Duyser from GMB Architecture and Engineering presented site-plans for a handful of bond projects.

On the docket were plans for Orion Oaks Elementary and Carpenter Elementary and highlights for Webber Elementary and the Early Childhood Center.

“The Early Childhood Center and Webber, by design are more complicated projects and are taking longer,” said Van DeGriend. “They’re scheduled a little bit offset with the other two so they’re not behind…so we’ll get those to you when they’re further along.”

All three elementary schools in question are expected to have their office renovated.

These offices will include a secure entry and additionally are expected to have a principal’s office, an extra office, a conference room, a health room, a workroom and a reception/waiting area.

Media Center’s in these schools will also be updated and STEM labs will be added.

Carpenter plans:

The existing bus loop will be transformed into parking and parent drop-off. On the north side of the building a new bus loop will be created off of Joslyn Rd.

Carpenter will be losing one classroom to make room for the newly renovated office and two classrooms will be added at the northwest side of the building.

Orion Oaks plans:

Parking spots will be added to the already existing parking lot/parent drop-off. Due to the location of the Early Childhood Center, there will be an additional entrance and exit created off of Clarkston road.

The main office will be brought forward in order to create a secure entryway. The current office space will then be transformed into the STEM lab.

One classroom will be added to the north end of the building.

With additional time left Duyser and Van DeGriend moved forward to give a few highlights and general overview of the progress with Webber and the Early Childhood Center.

“Webber and Early Childhood are not quite at the same development point as Orion Oaks and Carpenter,” said Duyser. “It’s not as firm. There’s more of a likely hood that things will change on these before everything is said and done.”

Webber Highlights:

Current plans for Webber include demolishing the existing wing on the east side of the building to create a new bus loop then adding a new wing.

This wing is expected to contain the media center, 13 classrooms and two extended learning areas.

The STEM lab for Webber is planned to take the place of the current media center.

Early Childhood Center Highlights:

The Early Childhood Center is a completely new stand-alone building. Just like the other schools, the building will also have a parent drop-off, parking and bus loop.

Classrooms are expected to have a fenced in outdoor learning space.

“One of the really important pieces has been a connection for kids to easily get out to do something right outside the classroom or walk around to the playground. So right now the goal is to have every classroom to have a convenient connection to the outside,” said Duyser.

It is expected that students will eat their lunch in their classrooms. This will eliminate the need to have a cafeteria.

Additionally, in lieu of a gymnasium there is expected to be a “gross motor space”.

Series one of the bond includes all four of these builds with Carpenter adn Orion Oaks expected to be completed in 2020 and Webber and the Early Childhood Center in 2021.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Heidi Mercer, bond committees are beginning to tackle the smaller details of the projects such as cabinetry, lockers, etc.

Additionally, a majority of the technology purchased by the district this summer has been received and are expected to be distributed throughout the district and into classrooms soon.

For more information on the progress of the LOCS $160 million bond visit www.lakeorion.k12.mi.us.