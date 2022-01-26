Fundraiser set at Lake Orion American Legion for boarding house residents displaced by fire

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Groups and individuals in Lake Orion are rallying to support the former tenants of a boarding house at 35 N. Broadway St. in downtown Lake Orion who lost their home to a fire on Jan. 14.

Now, Lake Orion American Legion Post 233 is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday with proceeds being shared among the eight displaced tenants.

The Broadway Fire Fundraiser begins at 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 233, 164 S. Broadway St., in downtown Lake Orion. The fundraiser included music, food and raffles. Suggested donation is $10 at the door.

The fire broke out shortly before noon on Jan. 14 at the nearly 130-year-old house on Broadway Street, just south of Shadbolt Street. The house is between Fork n’ Pint restaurant and Motor City Granite.

The Orion Township Fire Department responded and began battling the fire, which took several hours to get under control. Oxford, Addison and Oakland township fire departments also provided aid at the fire.

Orion Township Fire Chief Robert Duke said the house was a total loss.

Village Council President Pro-tem Jerry Narsh called the victims of the fire “survivors” and encouraged people to support the fundraising efforts.

“They lost everything. Everything, everything. And these are folks, for the most part, that lived and worked downtown. A lot of them didn’t have cars because they could walk downtown (to) their jobs. But they literally lost everything but what they had on their back. So, it’s going to be a really cool event at the American Legion,” Narsh said.

Village Council President Ken Van Portfliet said the community is working to help fulfill the needs of the fire victims and expects a significant turnout at the fundraiser.

“We’re looking for new apartments for four of them. And right now what they need more than ever – because the community has really risen up – is some cash funds, which will be that event this Saturday at the American Legion,” Van Portfliet said. “It starts at 2 o’clock. There’s five bands, they start at 4 o’clock. There’s going to be food provided. There’ll be a cover (charge). And the warming pits will probably be in action as well, and it’s going to be a large turnout.”

Van Portfliet was at the fire and got in contact with village Manager Joe Young to see how the village could begin assisting the displaced residents.

The tenants were put up in hotel rooms for the night, the American Legion helped with clothes donations and the village got in contact with the Red Cross to see how they could assist. PNC Bank had arranged an account for donations that same afternoon.

“Luckily for us, everybody was immediately safe and warm from day one. And it continues that way. We’ve had a case already where the new location for one of the residents was actually an improvement,” Van Portfliet said. “And it’s been a very emotional journey. Very strong for the community, and please share. Please come join in.”

Donations can be dropped off at PNC Bank, 88 W. Flint St. PNC has a “LO Broadway Residents Fund.” Donations can also be dropped off Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church St. during business hours. Village Hall also has a secure drop box for donations.

Make checks payable to “LO Broadway Residents Fund.”

“And 100 percent of the donations are divided among those survivors,” Narsh said.