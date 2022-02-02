Fundraiser helps Lake Orion boarding house residents displaced by fire

Fundraisers net more than $9K for victims of boarding house fire

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

On Jan. 14, residents of a boarding house at 35 N. Broadway Street in downtown Lake Orion watched from the street as firefighters battled the blaze ripping through their home.

Many fled the house with only the clothes they were wearing, some without even a coat.

The fire destroyed the nine-room, 128-year-old house, displacing eight people who lost nearly everything in the fire. As they gathered in a designated area, they wondered what they were going to do now.

Lake Orion Village Council President Ken Van Portfliet was at the scene of the fire and village officials began immediately working to help the eight residents who were displaced by the fire.

On Saturday, Lake Orion American Legion Post 233 hosted a fundraiser at the Legion to help raise funds for the victims of the fire. “

It certainly appeared to be very, very, very successful,” said Van Portfliet. As of Tuesday morning, a total of more than $9,000 had been raised across all fundraising efforts.

Besides the fundraiser at the Legion, the village also helped establish the LO Broadway Residents Fund at PNC Bank to accept donations.

“And I’ve been staying in communication with the residents on a daily basis. They all have a plan. Some are in transition right now, but everybody’s got a plan. That’s what’s really important,” Van Portfliet said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to help them out with that and move them forward and get them the additional funding that they need for their (living arrangement) deposits and stuff like that.”

The day of the fire, the village arranged accommodations at a local motel, but the residents are now finding more permanent lodging.

“Out of the eight who were there, six of them were able to stay local,” Van Portfliet said, adding that one is “not too far away” and another is commuting from the Canton area. “That was another goal. They all wanted to stay local. They work here. They have roots here. So, we were able to manage six staying local.

“I’ve gotten to know these people fairly well. They’re all good people, I really appreciate them. They’re contributors to our community and part of the fabric of our community,” Van Portfliet said.

It’s not just the American Legion and the Village of Lake Orion, but the entire community that has stepped up to support the fire victims: businesses, individuals, churches and community groups.

“It was completely…” Van Portfliet trailed off, reflecting on how members of the Orion community come together in dire times. “It was huge. The community does this time and time again. It’s almost like there’s no end to the resources because they’re so caring and giving.”

The Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club made a donation to the fire victims fund, the American Legion hosted a fundraiser and provided clothing and resources, the Village of Lake Orion has helped coordinate efforts from the day of the fire, including setting up the fire victims’ fund.

The day of the fire, Bitter Tom’s restaurant set up as a gathering place for the victims and firefighters. Several area restaurants provided gift cards for the victims.

“We had everyone contacting us to help support and help provide for the victims. It really makes you proud to live here. It’s just a great place to live,” Van Portfliet said.

“And that’s actually working out fairly well at this time. People are getting more aware of that availability. It took a little while, but it’s working out,” Van Portfliet said.