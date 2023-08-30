Employee tasered, arrested after confrontation at GM-Orion plant

By Jim Newell

Lake Orion Review Editor

ORION TWP. — A General Motors employee was arrested and is awaiting charges on resisting and obstructing police and disorderly conduct after an incident at the GM-Orion Plant, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

Deputies went to the plant, located at 4555 Giddings Road, at 2:56 p.m. Aug. 19 after getting a call of a family gathering in the parking lot that was turning contentious.

The parents of a 28-year-old Sterling Heights woman told deputies that their daughter’s phone and vehicle had been taken by her boyfriend, a 33-year-old Sterling Heights resident, who works inside the plant.

While deputies were meeting with GM security officers and the Sterling Heights woman, they were confronted by the boyfriend’s family, who also showed up at the plant.

The two families began arguing and deputies tried to diffuse the situation by separating them.

Deputies learned that the Sterling Heights man had been sending threatening texts to his girlfriend.

GM security escorted the man out of the building to speak with the deputies, but when he exited the side of the building he immediately began running toward his girlfriend and her family, according to the report.

Deputies “issued loud, clear commands to the boyfriend to stop, but he refused and continued to charge toward the family,” the incident report stated.

When the Sterling Heights man refused to stop, a deputy deployed their taser, stopping the man. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

Both families began to surround the deputies and additional units arrived to help diffuse the situation.

The Orion Township Fire Department arrived on the scene and medically evaluated and cleared the man after being tasered.

The suspect was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending charges being issued for Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer and Disorderly Conduct, the incident report stated.