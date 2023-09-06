Dragons water polo team defeats Troy United, 16-5

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion High School boys varsity water polo team took on Troy United on Thursday, defeating the Colts 16-5 at home.

Senior Caeden Stauss led the Dragons in scoring with five points, followed by Lucas Wells with four points.

The team came out of the gate strong, leading at the half 9-0.

The Colts came out resurgent after halftime and were able to get a few points in but there was no stopping Lake Orion who, despite taking their time with the ball, was able to score seven more points and put the game away.

The water polo team is back in action on Thursday, taking on Chelsea at 6:15 p.m. in the Lake Orion High School natatorium.