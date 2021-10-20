Dragons treat Homecoming crowd to big win over Seaholm

By Joe St. Henry

Review Sports Contributor

Lake Orion’s football team treated a large, soggy Homecoming crowd to a resounding 35-6 victory over Birmingham Seaholm last Friday.

The rainy weather to start the game had no impact on the Dragons, who jumped all over the Maples from the beginning, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. Lake Orion scored twice more before halftime to solidify the rout and then played many backup players in the second half.

The Dragon defense shut out the Maples until midway through the fourth quarter. Lake Orion held Seaholm to 277 total yards for the night, most of those coming after halftime. The defensive unit only allowed one third-down conversion and 12 first downs all night.

The win improved Lake Orion’s record to 3-5 (1-4 OAA Red).

“It was very exciting to prepare all week and then finish off with a big win,” said head coach John Blackstock. “We didn’t expect that type of game, but we got out early and kept it rolling. It was fun for our backup players, who got the opportunity to play a lot of minutes.”

Halfback Jack Wellman got the Dragons on the scoreboard early in the first quarter on a 38-yard touchdown run to put Lake Orion up 7-0. He put the Dragons up by two scores on their next possession, running the ball in from six yards out to give Lake Orion a 14-0 lead.

The home team added a third touchdown before the end of the quarter on a 30-yard sprint to the endzone by running back Billy Roberson.

Lake Orion’s defense did not allow a first down on the Birmingham Seaholm’s first three possessions. The Maples did mount a drive later in the half, but Dragon defensive back Caleb Jones recovered a fumble on Lake Orion’s four-yard line, stopping the scoring opportunity.

It took the Dragons only five plays to go 96 yards, with quarterback Kyler Carson racing 75 yards for the Lake Orion’s fourth touchdown of the half to extend their lead to 28-0.

“The fumble recovery was huge,” Blackstock said. “They had a really nice drive going, gaining momentum and that turnover and then our score off of it really took the wind out of them.”

The final dagger began on the ensuing kickoff, a short one to an open area that was muffed by the returner and Lake Orion recovered it at the Seaholm 39-yard line. A few plays later, Wellman ran 38 yards for his third touchdown of the night to stretch the Dragons’ lead to 35-0 just before halftime.

“Jack had an outstanding half of football,”

Blackstock said. “He’s a tough kid that plays so much bigger than he is.”

After the first series of the third quarter, Lake Orion substituted a number of players on both offense and defense. Neither team could move the ball consistently until Seaholm finally got on the scoreboard with only four minutes left in the game to cut the Lake Orion lead to 35-6 (PAT blocked by Dragon lineman Vincent Fricke).

Lake Orion finished with a season-high 390 yards rushing on 39 attempts. The Dragons were led by Wellman’s nine carries for 127 yards and three scores. Sophomore running backs Raymond Payne (five carries for 82 yards) and Roberson (nine carries for 65 yards and a score) stood out, as well.

“Raymond and Billy did a great job carrying the ball and have been major contributors to our offense all year as sophomores,” Blackstock said. “They’re so competitive and have developed into team leaders.”

Blackstock credited the team’s offensive line for the rushing onslaught. “The guys up front were the stars of the game,” he said. “They did a great job blocking, opening up holes, staying on people and getting down field to help our running backs.”

Lake Orion’s defense was led by linebackers Patrick Rowland (six tackles) and C.J. Witt (five tackles).

The Dragons wrap up the regular season with a non-conference road game at Saline. Blackstock said the team and coaches are excited to play the undefeated Hornets who rank among the top teams in the state.

“They’re a really good program,” he said. “I expect us to be very motivated and have a great week of practice with every intention of going there and coming off the field a winner.”