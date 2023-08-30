Dragons down Stevenson in ‘Battle at the Big House’

The Lake Orion High School varsity football team kicked off its season with a big 54-33 win over Livonia Stevenson on Thursday.

The teams met for the season opener at the University of Michigan Stadium, billed as the “Battle at the Big House.”

The Dragons take on Harper Woods at 7 p.m. on Friday for another away game before returning to Dragon Stadium at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 to face off against the Oxford Wildcats and battle for the coveted Double-O trophy.

– J.N.