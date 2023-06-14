Dragons down Dakota in softball regional championship, advance to state quarterfinals

The Lake Orion High School varsity softball team were on fire in regional play on Saturday, and with the Dragons’ win over Macomb Dakota – the number one team in the state – the team now moves on to the state quarterfinals.

First up for the Dragons, however, was neighboring rival the Oxford Wildcats. Lake Orion defeated Oxford 16-0 in a three-inning game in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division One Region 8 semifinal at Oxford High School on Saturday morning.

Jada Lopez was the winning pitcher for Lake Orion.

Dragons Ellie Britt and Rylee Limberger led the hitting attack with two home runs and five RBIs each. Grace Luby added a home run. Lopez, Madi Eckert and Alexis Hazen added two hits each, said Lake Orion head coach Joe Woityra.

In the MHSAA Region 8 championship game on Saturday afternoon, the Dragons beat Macomb Dakota 2-1. Lake Orion had previously lost to Dakota 3-4 on May 12.

“The Dragons defense was on fire, turning double plays and making multiple diving catches in the infield and outfield,” Woityra said.

Grace Luby had a two-run home run to lead the offense. Rylee Limburger, who has been dominant all season in the pitcher’s circle, got the win.

Lake Orion’s record is now 25-5 according to the MHSAA. The Dragons finished the regular season with an honorable mention in the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association final season rankings on May 25.

The Dragon’s played Utica Ford (20-9) in the MHSAA state quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Troy Athens High School after Lake Orion Review press time. The winner advances to the state semifinals on Thursday at Michigan State University. – J.N.