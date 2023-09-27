Dragons defeat Lapeer, Groves on the soccer pitch

By Brian Kappler

Sports Contributor

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion boys’ varsity soccer team improved their record to 8-6 overall (3-2 OAA White) after defeating Lapeer 3-0 at home on Thursday.

Lake Orion senior Ezekiel Bargas opened the scoring by finishing a through ball from junior Matias Ballina-Loza approximately 11 minutes into the game.

Lake Orion would retain the 1-0 lead until 13 minutes into the second half when the Lapeer goaltender was unable to corral a hard shot from sophomore Austin Negri and Junior Will Jeakle buried the rebound.

With approximately two minutes remaining in the game, junior Jack Verlinden scored Lake Orion’s final goal of the match with a far-post rocket from outside the 18-yard line.

The Lake Orion defensive lines of junior Broden Janczarek, sophomore Will Farmer, sophomore Joey Gaytan and junior Matt Toffolo were able to blunt the Lapeer offensive pressure throughout the match.

Lake Orion’s next game was scheduled for 7 p.m. today against Oxford at Lake Orion High School.

Lake Orion vs. Birmingham Groves

The team improved their record to 7-6 overall after defeating Birmingham Groves in Birmingham on Sept. 19.

Groves opened the scoring early in the first half to take a 1-0 lead. Lake Orion evened the score in the 19th minute when freshman JP Piccirilli was able to finish a deflected shot from junior Jack Verlinden.

The tie was short-lived as Birmingham was able to thread the Lake Orion defense and score their second goal approximately four minutes later.

Lake Orion continued to pressure the Groves defense with quality scoring chances before halftime. junior Drew Hyttinen fed the ball to junior Deniz Redzep for a close shot, nearly evening the score. Junior Luke Wilson and junior Billy Kappler both missed close header attempts in the final 10 minutes of the half.

With less than one minute remaining in the first half, junior Nico Lasso succeeded with a header goal, converting a cross from junior Will Jeakle. The Dragons entered halftime with a 2-2 tie.

Following halftime, the Dragons quickly increased their scoreboard tally when Verlinden fed a through ball to junior Drew Hyttinen for the 3-2 lead. Ten minutes later, sophomore Will Farmer nearly increased the lead with another quality scoring chance.

With just over six minutes remaining in the game, senior Ezekiel Bargas scored, increasing Lake Orion’s lead to 4-2.

Birmingham Groves would not fall lightly, as they were able to score a final goal with slightly more than one minute remaining in the match. Lake Orion was able to notch the victory with a 4-3 final score.