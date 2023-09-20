Dragons’ cross country teams finish strong at Spartan Invitational

By Jim Newell

EAST LANSING — The Lake Orion High School men’s and women’s varsity cross country teams had an intense week of competition last week, competing in the OAA Red Jamboree I on Sept. 12 and then the MSU Spartan Invitational on Friday.

The Dragons did not fare as well against tough competition in the Jamboree, but both teams finished in the top six at the Spartan Invitational.

The Dragons will compete next in the Jim Cleverly Invite on Friday at Anchor Bay High School.

MSU Spartan Invitational

On Friday, the Lake Orion boys cross country team competed at the MSU Spartan Invitational scoring 157 points to take sixth place out of 21 teams in the competition.

The Dragons were led by junior Raymond Lucero II in 7th place in a time of 16:42 minutes. He was followed by senior Oliver House in 22nd place (17:07), junior Blake Peardon in 29th place (17:24) and senior Sean Stein was 32nd place (17:30). Senior Tanner Stewart, running in only his second 5K race, took 77th place to complete the scoring for the Dragons.

“The varsity team did a great job of competing against a very competitive field,” said head coach Andrew McDonald.

The Lake Orion girls varsity cross country team placed fourth out of 20 teams at the Spartan Invitational with senior Hannah DeRoeck finishing second overall (19:13.3 minutes) out of a field of 215 runners.

Freshman Liliana Anderson was 32nd (21:12.2), senior Maddie Feurig was 36th (21:22), freshman Gabrielle Goleski was 45th (21:43) and freshman Mary Graves finished 61st (22:03.1).

OAA Jamboree I

The Lake Orion girls varsity cross country team finished in fifth place with 107 points at the OAA Jamboree I meet on Sept. 12 at Lake Orion High School.

The Oxford girls won the race with a low score of 42, followed by Clarkston (63 points), Rochester Adams (75 points), Troy (78 points), Lake Orion and Birmingham Seaholm (117 points).

Freshman Liliana Anderson was the top runner for Lake Orion, finishing 13th overall with a time of 21:39.4 minutes in the 5,000-meter race. Sophomore Elizabeth Crawford was 17th (22:09.2), freshman Gabrielle Goleski was 24th (22:21.9), sophomore Nadia Fedorinchik was 25th (22:22.3) and senior Maddie Feurig was 28th (22:27.5) in the field of 50 runners.

The Lake Orion boys varsity cross country team finished in fourth place out of six teams at the Jamboree with a score of 85 points. Troy High School won the Jamboree with a low score of 42 points, followed by Clarkston (53 points) and Oxford (63 points). Rochester Adams was fifth (112 points) and Birmingham Seaholm was sixth (166 points).

Lake Orion junior Blake Peardon finished fourth overall with a time of 16:42.4 minutes in the 5,000-meter race.

Junior Raymond Lucero II finished 12th (17:15.2) for Lake Orion, senior Oliver House was 14th (17:26.3), senior Sean Stein was 24th (17:54.9) and sophomore Max Houvener was 37th (18:26.8) out of a field of 62 runners.