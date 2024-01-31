Dragon hoops tied for third in OAA White

Lake Orion’s Quay Fly presses toward the basket while being guarded by a Troy Athens player. Photo by Megan Kelley.

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — Last week, the Lake Orion High School boys varsity basketball team split their games 1-1 last week, falling to Farmington High School and defeating Troy Athens High School.

On Jan. 23, the boys headed to Farmington High School to take on the Falcons, losing the close battle 57-51.

Leading scorers for the Dragons were sophomore Ryan Rocheleau with 14 points and junior Zach Parks with 10 points.

On Friday, the Dragons hosted Troy Athens for another OAA White match up, defeating the Red Hawks 50-32.

Top scorers were Parks with 15 points, senior Quay Fly with 11 points and junior Gabe Scott with 10 points. Rocheleau added another nine points in the winning effort.

On Monday, the boys headed to Southfield A & T High School, where they defeated the Warriors 65-39.

Leading the way for Lake Orion were Parks with 22 points and Scott with 11 points.