Dragon hoops kick off OAA league play with win over Cougars

Boys now 8-4 overall, 1-0 in OAA White

On Jan. 21, the Lake Orion boys’ varsity basketball team kicked off their OAA White league play by traveling to Stoney Creek and coming away with a 54-38 win, the Dragons’ fifth straight.

Seniors Alden Ritt and Malachi Grandberry led Lake Orion with 17 points and 15 points, respectively. Juniors J’Mari Wiggins (nine points), Blake Liddell (seven points), and DJ Morrow (seven points), along with senior captain Trevor Witt (one point), rounded out the scoring.

The following Friday, the boys won their sixth straight game with a 56-39 win over Ferndale University at home.

Leading the way for the Dragons were seniors Malachi Grandberry and Alden Ritt, both with 17 points. Grandberry also had five assists, and Ritt also had 10 rebounds. Junior Blake Liddell had a big game with 10 points and five rebounds. Rounding out the Dragons’ balanced scoring were juniors DJ Morrow with eight points and senior CJ Witt with four points.

The Dragons improve to 8-4 overall, 1-0 in the OAA White, and they host Troy on Tuesday after Lake Orion Review press time.