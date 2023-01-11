Dragon cagers dominate the Ravens 56-38

Lake Orion High School’s varsity boys basketball team returned from winter break last week taking on Royal Oak, defeating the Ravens 56-38.

The Dragons started off strong, holding the lead throughout and keeping Raven offense to just 14 points in the first half.

Leading scorers for the Dragons were DJ Morrow with 24 points, Blake Liddell with 12 points and Kevin Tobe with nine points.

The boys are now 4-2 overall. They host the Stoney Creek High School Cougars on Tuesday after Review press time. — M.K.