Dragon boys basketball goes go 3-1 in OAA White

Lake Orion loses to Troy, 51-61, in first game after winter break

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — Lake Orion extended their winning record ahead of winter break with two OAA White victories against Troy Athens and Bloomfield Hills High Schools, followed by their first OAA White loss to Troy High School.

On Dec. 19, the Dragons headed to Troy Athens, defeating the Red Hawks 54-39.

Leading the way for the Dragons were senior Quay Fly with 17 points, sophomore Ryan Rocheleau with 14 points and junior Zack Parks with 13 points.

Later that week, on Dec. 22, the boys headed to Bloomfield Hills High School, defeating the Black Hawks 66-30.

Leading scorer for the Dragons was Parks with 20 points. Also chipping in was junior Nick Galben and sophomore Jakobe Louris with 8 points along with seven other players contributing in scoring.

The boys hosted Troy High School last week in their first game back from winter break, falling to the Colts 51-61.

It was an intense game with Troy taking the lead right off the jump. The Dragons fought hard, gaining the lead briefly in the third quarter.

But Lake Orion was unable to hang on, with the Troy defense keeping the Dragon scoring low to regain the lead.

Top scorers for the Dragons were Parks with 23 points and senior Quay Fly netted eight.

The Dragons are now 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the OAA White.

Lake Orion heads to Seaholm High School on Tuesday after Lake Orion Review press time.

The Dragons next home game is 7 p.m. Friday against Southfield A&T (0-4 OAA White, 2-8 overall).