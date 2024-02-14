DPW Director Wesley Sanchez to serve as village manager during McClary’s vacation

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — During its meeting on Monday, the Lake Orion Village Council approved a request from Manager Darwin McClary to appoint DPW Director Wesley Sanchez as acting village manager from Feb. 17-24 while McClary is away on vacation.

Village charter states that the village manager may, with the approval of the council, designate an administrative officer or employee of the village to perform the duties of the Village Manager during his temporary absence.

In the past, the Lake Orion police chief would typically fill the role but McClary said he hopes to rotate and give all of his department heads the opportunity.

“What I would like to start doing is rotating acting village managers so that all of my key department heads have an opportunity to get some experience,” McClary said.

Sanchez will also receive an increase in his hourly pay of about $11 for the week he is acting as manager for a total of about $448 for the week, according to village documents.

McClary noted that he would still be in the country and have cell phone reception so, if necessary, he can still be reached by village administrators and council members.

The village council meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., in Lake Orion.